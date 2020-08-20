 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

New Haven installs speed bumps on Long Wharf Drive to deter drag racing

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a hotspot in the Elm City, many people stop by Long Wharf to enjoy the food trucks and the view. Sometimes on weekend nights, large groups gather and drivers drag race down Long Wharf Drive.

Now, the city is taking a stand and solving the problem. 

“This past weekend we had approximately 400 people here on Saturday at about the same time the shooting on Rosette Street happened,” Mayor Justin Elicker told News 8.

He said having drag racing happen in New Haven is not only dangerous but it ties up police officers who could otherwise be patrolling other parts of the city. 

Days after the Saturday incident, the city had crews installing three speed bumps along the stretch of road. 

City engineer, Giovanni Zin, told News 8 they’re going to be like elevated crosswalks.

“Elevated probably about five inches,” he said.

The speed bumps will force drivers to follow the speed limit of 25 miles per hour, creating a safer atmosphere and deterring any drivers from drag racing. 

The city estimates the cost will end up being around $40,000. 

Mayor Elicker said if the speed bumps are successful, he would look into installing more in other problem areas, like Ella Grasso and Sergeant Drive. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven installs speed bumps on Long Wharf Drive to deter drag racing

News /

2 arrests made following shooting, police pursuit in New Haven

News /

Researchers at Yale Social Gerontology and Health Lab discuss recent findings on dementia

News /

Planning to fly? New Haven is among 15 cities American Airlines will drop flights to in October

News /

Free pop-up COVID-19 test site opens for residents in Hamden

News /

Congresswoman DeLauro, CT AG Tong join postal workers to express concerns over proposed USPS operational changes

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss