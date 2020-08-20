New Haven installs speed bumps on Long Wharf Drive to deter drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a hotspot in the Elm City, many people stop by Long Wharf to enjoy the food trucks and the view. Sometimes on weekend nights, large groups gather and drivers drag race down Long Wharf Drive.

Now, the city is taking a stand and solving the problem.

“This past weekend we had approximately 400 people here on Saturday at about the same time the shooting on Rosette Street happened,” Mayor Justin Elicker told News 8.

He said having drag racing happen in New Haven is not only dangerous but it ties up police officers who could otherwise be patrolling other parts of the city.

Days after the Saturday incident, the city had crews installing three speed bumps along the stretch of road.

City engineer, Giovanni Zin, told News 8 they’re going to be like elevated crosswalks.

“Elevated probably about five inches,” he said.

The speed bumps will force drivers to follow the speed limit of 25 miles per hour, creating a safer atmosphere and deterring any drivers from drag racing.

The city estimates the cost will end up being around $40,000.

Mayor Elicker said if the speed bumps are successful, he would look into installing more in other problem areas, like Ella Grasso and Sergeant Drive.