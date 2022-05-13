NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s the final day on the job for New Haven’s Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez as she’s retiring.

News 8’s Eva Zymaris spoke with her about her experience on the force.

Dominguez says coming to the New Haven Police Department was the best decision she’s ever made and it’s bittersweet to say good.

She’s retiring after about 20 years with the department. The push to make her the permanent chief was rejected by the Board of Alders, but despite the challenges she’s faced the past few months, she’s proud of the work she and the entire team has done.

“I do not have regrets, even with how things in the past year have played out, I still have no regrets. I wouldn’t do anything different, and I’ve had every opportunity,” Dominguez said. “There are people who pushed me into places where I was like, ‘I don’t know. I’m comfortable here,’ and that’s why they’re like, ‘that’s why you have to go, that’s why you have to do something different.’ That’s why I’m grateful for all those people.”

Dominguez says she’s so grateful to her staff and the incredible work they do, every day.