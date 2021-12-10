New Haven interim police chief withdraws nomination after being rejected by the Board of Alders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials have announced that Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez has withdrawn her nomination to be permanent chief.

City officials said Dominguez will stay in the role until there is a permanent chief selected.

This comes after the New Haven Board of Alders voted to reject the nomination on Monday night.

Dominguez has been acting chief in New Haven since June 2021. She was the first woman elected to be interim chief of the police department.

There was set to be a second vote by the Board of Alders, where Mayor Justin Elicker said he would be submitting Dominguez for nomination again.

City officials are expected to release a full statement later on Friday.

