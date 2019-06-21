New Haven

New Haven kicking off Free Summer Meals Program in the city

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:18 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Over 100 volunteers are expected to participate in New Haven's Free Summer Meals Program on Saturday. 

Dozens of volunteers will meet at the Lincoln-Bassett Park in New Haven on Saturday to kick off the Free Summer Meals Program. The event is from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.  

High school and college students, non-profits, union and state leaders, alders, and members of the community will go throughout the city to inform residents about the breakfasts, lunches, suppers, and mobile pantries available from June 24 - August 16. 

To locate sites in both New Haven and Hamden, you can call 2-1-1, text CTmeals to 877877, or check the website at www.CTSummerMeals.org.

To join the outreach efforts at the Saturday Blitz, visit this link to register.

New Haven and Hamden officials will host a press conference on Monday at 9:30 a.m. to kick off the Summer Meals Program in New Haven and Hamden.

