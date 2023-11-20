NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is ready to start the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting, holiday village and more.

Mayor Justin Elicker introduced the events during a press conference on Monday, stressing the importance of supporting local businesses.

“If you spend your dollar at a big box business, most of that money goes to corporate headquarters and to people outside of New Haven,” he said. “If you spend your money on a small business — whether it’s one of our local restaurants or one of our shops on the Green, or you name it — they are hiring New Haven residents, so that money goes to New Haven residents who then use that money to support local businesses, as well.”

The big kickoff will be on Nov. 30, when News 8 will broadcast the lighting of this year’s Christmas tree on the New Haven Green. Coverage of the event will begin at 7 p.m.

There will also be a pop-up market on the Green.

The Shops at Yale plans to host holiday events starting on Saturday. The Westville Arts Market will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lotta Studio.

The New Haven Holiday Village on the Green will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 30, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2. The event will also host a Toys for Tots drive.

The New Haven menorah lighting will be at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the Green.

The Westville Shop Small, Anti-Mall Holiday Market will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The Kwanzaa kinara lighting will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at New Haven City Hall.

The Fantasy of Lights drive-thru holiday light show will happen in the early evening through Dec. 31 at Lighthouse Point Park.