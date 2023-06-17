NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first Juneteenth event in New Haven was held last night as Anti-Racism in Action. Inc (ARIA) held a celebration of comedy and jazz in honor of the holiday.

The fundraiser featured wine tasting and live music from New Haven natives Kreative Spectrum as well as comedic performances from Keedolla, George Torres and Khalifornia Jones.

Proceeds from the event go to ARIA programs like a History in Color, an elementary school curriculum designed to highlight the contributions that black, latine, indigenous and other peoples of color have made to history.

Juneteenth originated in Galveston, TX, as a celebration of the last enslaved people learning of their freedom following the American Civil War in 1865. This weekend marks New Haven’s seventh year celebrating the holiday.

Celebrations will continue with a festival that will take place Saturday, June 17th, from noon until 6:00 p.m. at Wexler Grant Community School.