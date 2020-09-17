New Haven kicks off ‘Restaurant Week’ early to accommodate for outdoor dining, adds to-go option

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Something’s cooking in New Haven! New Haven Restaurant Week has always been a good deal for diners but this year it’s even more important, especially for a restaurant struggling through the pandemic.

“We decided to move forward with ‘Restaurant Week’ to keep a sense of normalcy for our restaurants. Every fall it’s an expected promotion in New Haven,” said Bruno Baggetta, Marketing Director, Market New Haven Inc.

Restaurant Week usually runs in November but they moved it up to accommodate for outdoor dining. But that’s not the only change, they’ve added a to-go option for families

“It feeds a family of four and it’s $60. You place your order 24 hours in advance, you drive up, you pick it up, and you take it home and you enjoy it with your family,” said Baggetta.

It’s also longer at two weeks with 26 different restaurants. There’s a sidewalk retail component on Saturdays, too. It’s all part of breathing new life into the local economy.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy especially here in downtown New Haven where restaurants make up the preponderance of small businesses, so I think it’s really important to help sustain these businesses through promotions like Restaurant Week,” said Baggetta.

This extended New Haven Restaurant Week has already started and it runs through September 26.