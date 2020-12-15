New Haven kickstarts project to help homeless youth find housing and services

(WTNH) — A big project is getting underway Tuesday in New Haven. The $4 million project will transform a Grand Avenue counseling center into a national model for helping homeless youth find housing and services.

Y2Y New Haven will be the first facility of its kind in Connecticut and the second in the country.

“These are often young people who are aging out of foster care at 18 or 21 with nowhere to go or coming out to their families as LGBTQ and getting kicked out,” Sam Greenberg says. “While young people are really vulnerable on the streets they’ll often make really hard and dangerous choices rather than stay in adult shelters because adult shelters just don’t work for young people.”

The new facility is set to open next fall. It will triple the size of what has been a drop-in center for homeless youth.