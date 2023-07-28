NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For more than 60 years, some lucky kids from New Haven have had the chance to experience a summer camp in the woods of Durham. It’s called Camp Farnam, part of the Farnam Neighborhood House. For many campers, Camp Farnam is their only chance to experience a real summer camp.

“We go swimming, and we go to basketball. We have volleyball. We go on hikes,” explained 7-year-old camper Camille Vaughan.

“That pool is the first time I ever actually swam in water,” said Mark Lombo, an 11-year-old camper.

Many of the people now running the camp were campers at one time themselves. Camp Manager Daniel Heredia first came to the camp 20 years ago when he was five.

“It was fun. We played foursquare. We painted rocks,” Heredia said.

Just a few years ago, things did not look good for Camp Farnam. New s8 held its Founders Day of Caring in 2017 to help spruce things up, but a year later, the camp was in danger of shutting down. Then came a partnership with Clifford Beers and New Haven Public Schools. Add in some state bonding money, and some things have improved in the last five years.

“A lot of improvements,” Heredia said. “A lot of this stuff was renovated. We still kept its culture, which I like, but a lot of improvements with the buildings, overall with the activities, keeping the kids occupied.”

One thing that still looks like it always did is the dining hall, with its plaques on the rafters from camp classes in 1956. However, they will tear down and replace the dining hall at the end of this season. The building is kind of sliding down the hill. So, it has to be done, but they will save all those plaques and put them in another cabin as a tribute to all the people who have come through here in the past.

While the camp keeps expanding and improving, the idea is the same as always: Let kids from the inner-city experience summer camp. What would the summer be like without it?

“I would be sad because it would just be boring,” said Vaughan. “And this is fun.”

And every kid deserves some summertime fun.