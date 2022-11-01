NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – 911 calls will no longer be taken by just first responders in New Haven. On Tuesday, Mayor Justin Elicker launched a new mental health crisis response team that is ready to serve the city’s most vulnerable.

At the New Haven Green, city leaders announced the launch of Elm City Compass, a mental health crisis response team that will go to 911 calls and will complement the police and fire departments.

“Big picture here, it’s the right person at the right time with the right skills that will be able to respond at the right moment,” Elicker said.

After two years of careful planning, New Haven is ready to respond to 911 calls and put residents’ mental health first.

“We know that mental health is a crisis nationwide,” said Justin McCarthy, New Haven Assistant Fire Chief. “We aren’t immune to it here in New Haven.”

Elicker said the murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked the city initiative.

“We are doing something only a few cities across the U.S. are doing,” said Dr. Jack Tebes, Director of Elm City Compass.

Dr. Jack Tebes leads the pilot program Compassionate Allies Serving Our Streets, which will include licensed social workers and a peer recovery specialist, ready to provide crisis intervention and counseling, harm reduction support, and referrals.

“This is about people caring for each other in our community,” Dr. Tebes said. “First responders, people with lived experience with mental illness and addiction, social workers all going out.”

The crisis response team will be dispatched to 911 calls for non-emergencies, supporting residents struggling with drugs, alcohol, and housing.

“A lot of times, we deal with homelessness,” McCarthy said. “They aren’t dealing with a medical emergency, right? Somebody passing by sees someone, that is a perfect example.”

During this pilot program, the mental health crisis response team will respond to 911 emergencies seven days a week between the house of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

They will be collecting data over the next year to determine the program’s impact on the residents served. The city is hopeful that it will be here to stay for the long run.