NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The search is on for the next chief of police in New Haven. The position was officially posted online just this week and the city is hoping to get as much community feedback as possible.

There is a survey residents can take and there are two virtual town halls coming up. City leaders say community input is crucial as this process ramps up.

“The ultimate goal is that we get the right person for the right job. We need to be thoughtful about it,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

On Monday, the position was posted online, and candidates have until May 8 to apply. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker hopes to fill the position soon after.

“We’re very open to people internally applying as well as people who are external. External hires, there’s a level of risk. At the same time, we could get someone who knocks it out of the park, so this process, and casting the net wide is very important,” Elicker said.

Resident input is critical to this process as well. There will be two virtual town halls next month and you can fill out a survey. You can share what qualities are most important to you and give feedback on how the department is doing.

“It’s on our website and we’ve sent it out to the library, so anyone can pick up. We want as many back from our residents as we can,” said Regina Rush-Kittle, Chief Administrative Officer in New Haven.

Once a selection has been made, the police chief is appointed by the mayor and subject to approval by the Board of Alders. At the end of last year, the board voted to reject the mayor’s nomination of Acting Chief Renee Dominguez. She withdrew her candidacy days later, ultimately launching this nationwide search.

“Having someone that embraces what we believe to be community policing, that concept, is crucial and what that means is not just the relationship the officer has with the community, but the relationship the community had with that officer,” Elicker said.

News 8 reached out to the Board of Alders on Wednesday to get a statement as they embark on this process. They have not responded at this time.

The New Haven Police Union released a statement saying, “The New Haven Police Union recognizes the Chief of Police position as the second-grittiest policing job in Connecticut. The grittiest, of course, is being a rank and file police officer on the daily beat. New Haven police officers have passed their breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on track. We look forward to working to that end to accomplish that goal. With that said, the Police Union and its labor counsel have been fortunate enough to have participated in a discussion with the search committee vendor. For that we are grateful. However, during these discussions, the content of which we agreed to keep confidential, significant failures and shortcomings were discovered in the search committee’s qualifications and parameters for the new police chief. The Union is hopeful that by identifying these failures and shortcomings now, the search committee vendor will rectify these problems so that our agency and fine City will get the best qualified candidate.”

