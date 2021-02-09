New Haven launches new winter dining program to help support local restaurants

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven is launching a new winter dining program to support local restaurants amid the pandemic.

Market New Haven Inc. announced that starting on Sunday, Feb. 21 diners will be able to sample the dynamic food scene in New Haven and surrounding towns with their new city-wide program called New Haven To Go! During the five night promotion, participating restaurants will offer to-go dinners priced at $20.21 per person, with beverage, tax, gratuity or delivery charges not included.

“MNHI’s Restaurant Advisory Committee and MNHI staff worked hard to develop this new dining opportunity with the overall goal of supporting local business, and we are so excited to see it come to fruition,” said Bruno Baggetta, Acting Director for Market New Haven, Inc. “This promotion is an opportunity for folks to take a night off from cooking, to try something new and enjoy a delicious meal at home.”

“Given the pressures that so many locally-owned small businesses are facing due to winter weather and COVID-19, it is more important than ever to support our restaurants that help to make New Haven the ‘foodie capital’ of Connecticut,” said Michael Piscitelli, economic development administrator at City of New Haven. “We are pleased to collaborate with Market New Haven on this opportunity to help local restaurants in neighborhoods all around the city.”

The promotion will run from Sunday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 25. Each New Haven To Go! menu is unique and designed at the chefs’ discretion. To view the special menus, visit www.INFONewHaven.com.

The full list of participating restaurants is below: