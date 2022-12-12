NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is launching a new Office of Climate and Sustainability, Mayor Justin Elicker announced Monday.

Elicker introduced Steven Winter as the office’s executive director, who will work with city departments, community organizations, and city residents.

“Confronting climate change is a question of our time,” Elicker said. “It reflects on our ability to work collaboratively as a global community, and not only do we need to see that action at the national level, we need to see that at the municipal level.”

The goal is to advance and coordinate citywide climate and environmental sustainability policies, practices, and initiatives.

The city board of Alders approved funding for the new office in August.