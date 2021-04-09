New Haven launches outdoor dining initiative to encourage support of small businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The “New Haven Eats Outdoors Campaign” launches Friday. City leaders are encouraging people to support small businesses, while grabbing a bite to eat. The mayor is hosting a walking tour of one business district Friday afternoon.

Forty eight hours ago, Orange Street was open. Right now, it shut down now for your dining pleasure. And that’s good news for this business district. We talked with the city’s Mayor Justin Elicker about how this is going to benefit this area.

“I’m excited to be here celebrating yet again the closing of Orange Street and supporting businesses. And I will say I have not visited Bark and Vine but I think I can take some credit for helping Somos weather the pandemic throughout the winter. I eat at Somos one or two days a week,” said Elicker.

When asked with the streets being shut down, what does this mean for business, Alejandro Cordido, the Somos Co-Owner responded, “It’s great. People can sit outside, feel comfortable, feel safe sitting outside. Some people don’t want to eat inside the restaurants. This doubles our capacity.”

The most popular on the menu?

“The arapeas,” said Cordido.

One of the newest businesses down there is called Bark and Vine.

