NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You may have wondered why a hub is on the New Haven Green and what purpose it serves. It’s called a “One Stop Pop-Up.”

It’s showing up around town three days a week, meeting the needs of people in crisis. Showers, meals, and healthcare are just some of the services being offered.

“Interviewing skills, jobs leads, job preparation, education opportunities,” said Velma George, Coordinator for Homelessness in New Haven.

The mobile unit was launched in April of this year by New Haven’s Office of Housing and Homelessness.

“People are struggling, and not just not having a house, but a lot of other resources too,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

So far, 500 visitors have taken advantage of the mobile unit, which includes the community health care van. People climb aboard and are offered medical primary services free of charge.

“We do a lot of harm reductions, we do SSPs, we do opioid addiction and we do prep,” said Terry Bohonnon, Community Health Care Van Clinical Director.

In addition to the medical services, free meals, and a shower, there’s a new component to this program: fresh hair cuts.

“So far, they’ve done about 75 haircuts. During their day off, they volunteer,” Bohonnon said.

The weekly schedule and locations are as follows:

Tuesdays, 8 AM – 2:30 PM, New Haven Green (includes barber services);

Fridays, 9 AM – 12 PM, Fair Haven Library, 182 Grand Avenue;

Saturdays, 9 AM – 1 PM, Oasis Hills S.D.A. Church, 189 Union Avenue.