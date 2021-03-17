New Haven leaders addressing city violence by expanding resources for people reentering society

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven leaders are addressing gun violence in the city through the new “Project Safe Neighborhoods” initiative.

“Part of Project Safe Neighborhoods involves dealing with those folks who are returning to society after having served the term of incarceration,” said Leonard Boyd, the Acting U.S. Attorney. “We know that they face many challenges, from mental health to addiction, employment, financial concerns.”

Those unresolved challenges can result in crime scenes. It’s what police and members of the community deal with daily. In 2020, 121 non-fatal shootings and 20 homicides were recorded.

So far in 2021, New Haven Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson said, “We did see an uptick in the first six weeks of the year, where we had six homicides and 12 shootings. Since we started all this messaging, it has reduced.”

Once the offenders are out of jail, what’s next? How do they work their way back to become productive members of society? That’s where community faith-based organizations come in along with prosecutors.

Holly Wasilewski is the Reentry and Community Outreach Coordinator with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She said many community resources are standing at the ready to help those reentering society.

“It specializes with employment, housing, vocational training, any benefits, insurance that someone may need coming in,” Wasilewski explained.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, said, “Instead of people being dropped off anywhere without even anyone to walk with them, now, every single person that comes out of prison in New Haven will be dropped off in front of Project M.O.R.E. on Grand Avenue, and there will be a person there to welcome them.”