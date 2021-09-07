New Haven leaders canvassing businesses Tuesday to enforce indoor mask mandate

(WTNH) — New Haven officials will be in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon to conduct a business canvass, making sure all businesses are complying with the city’s indoor mask mandate.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will be canvassing the area with representatives from the Fire Marshall and Building Department starting at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

If businesses do not comply, they will first get a verbal warning, then a written warning, and then finally be subject to fines and business closures.

The mask mandate in the City of New Haven went into effect on August 9.