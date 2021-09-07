New Haven leaders canvassing businesses Tuesday to enforce indoor mask mandate

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — New Haven officials will be in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon to conduct a business canvass, making sure all businesses are complying with the city’s indoor mask mandate.

RELATED: New Haven officials announce businesses will be fined if not complying with mask mandate

Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will be canvassing the area with representatives from the Fire Marshall and Building Department starting at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

If businesses do not comply, they will first get a verbal warning, then a written warning, and then finally be subject to fines and business closures.

The mask mandate in the City of New Haven went into effect on August 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Labor Day holiday weekend travel remains busy amid COVID surge

News /

'Hopefully, they'll have a much better life': Waterbury man finally gets word from family trying to evacuate from Afghanistan

News /

Thousands of runners attend Labor Day Faxon Law Road Race in New Haven

News /

Mayor Elicker reflects on gun violence prevention programs in New Haven in wake of 20th fatal shooting of the year

News /

CT Attorney General William Tong moves for 8 Pitbulls seized during dog-fighting raid to be in state custody

News /

CT dietitian and nutritionist shares healthy meal for National Family Meals Month

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss