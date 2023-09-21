NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven leaders celebrated International Day of Peace on Thursday by dedicating a tree.

A ceremony at the Sound School honored Henry “Hank” Bolden, a New Haven resident and “atomic veteran.” The group also presented a resolution passed by the city’s board of alders that addressed the use of nuclear weapons.

“I know I’m not alone in this type of a situation,” Bolden said. “There are other veterans who have faced similar problems as mine…but I am extremely thankful to be alive and still be a participant of this bringing to light.”

This year’s theme urges leaders to make sustainable goals.