New Haven leaders react to rising concerns about gun violence in the Elm City

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting outside a New Haven school Monday morning is once again raising concerns about gun violence in the Elm City.

Non-fatal shootings are up by more than 50% in New Haven, and crime is up overall in 2019.

After half-a-dozen bullets struck the side of catholic academy and one flew into a classroom full of kids Monday, News 8 spoke to New Haven leaders about what’s being done to stop the violence.

A vow from the top brass at New Haven Police Department, “We are working to quell the violence.”

The shooting at the catholic academy is the latest instance of gun violence in a city grappling with a growing number of shootings. And while no children were hurt, a 26 year old man believed to be the gunman’s target was struck several times and survived.

Police say the victim is well known to them.

“He is someone who just returned from prison in November. He’s a gang member; he’s on probation he was acquitted of murder at some point.” – New Haven PD

Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson heads the department’s detective unit. His investigators are working to bring in the criminals responsible for the burgeoning violence.

Jacobson says many of the people wielding weapons on New Haven’s streets – and those they target – are familiar to law enforcement. Some are from out of town.

The problem is when innocent victims are caught in the crossfire of someone else’s beef.

No starker example than the 11 children ducking for cover as a bullet pierced the window of that Westville classroom, lodging itself into a wall.

“What’s critical is that the police have more interaction with the community so that we can stop these things before they happen. Of course, we also need to prevent this type of thing from happening by investing more in youth programming to make sure we keep our young people away from gun violence.” – Mayor Elect Justin Elicker, New Haven

Mayor-elect Justin Elicker visited the school shortly after police secured the scene.

He expects a newly-ratified police contract to bolster what he calls a ‘depleted force.’

Jacobson agrees.

“You can’t account for less cops on the street. And we definitely have less cops on the street. And I know the new mayor is working towards that. And a new contract is good. We’ve seen less people leaving us which is very important because we want the more experienced people to stay. So I think we’re moving in the right direction, we’re just have to catch up to it.” – Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson

Assistant Chief Renee Dominguez leads the city’s patrol division. Her officers are on the front lines of policing.

More blue on the street, means more eyes and ears in neighborhoods. More officers standing between bad guys and innocent lives.

That includes the masked man who put a school full of children at perilous risk days after the anniversary of Sandy Hook.