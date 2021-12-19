New Haven leaders working to get more residents vaccinated, saliva testing to be offered in addition to nasal swab

New Haven

by: Kelly Bradley

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Leaders in the Elm city are working to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested for the virus. They want to make the procedures easier that way more people feel comfortable.

Saliva testing is a new way to determine if a person has COVID-19, it’s an option for those opposed to the nasal swab.

That option will be available at two locations starting on Monday; one of those is at Gateway Community College.

Another big obstacle to cutting down case numbers, getting more shots in arms, particularly teens.

Maritza Bond, New Haven Dir. of Public Health, said, “A lot of young people feel like this is a disease that does not impact them when they have a strong immune system for example.”

That’s why the CDC continues to classify New Haven as a high transmission location.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

New Haven leaders working to get residents vaccinated, tested

News /

Homeowner's security camera catches Amazon driver throwing packages from truck - Credit: Marisa Gualtieri of Northford

News /

Elm City continues to push residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise in the state

News /

At the Movies: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Nightmare Alley'

News /

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Jim Brickman Christmas Concert, Mystic Carol Sing & Reindeer Goats

News /

Brookfield Police Department donates thousands of toys to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss