NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Free Public Library is helping children learn the importance of diversity and inclusivity at an early age.

Librarian Maria Bernhey celebrated her first week on the job by reading inclusive stories to children at the Ives Main Library location.

The stories featured characters of different cultures, backgrounds and abilities. Bernhey said she hopes the stories help kids learn about and appreciate the diversity of the world around them.

“Watching them learn is so important, it’s so much fun, because you have a child that would want to read the same book every single night, but every time you read that story, the child will get something different out of it,” Behney said.



Stay and Play is a weekly family gathering offered at all five New Haven Free Public Library locations.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than reading to a child,” she said.