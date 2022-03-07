NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces is no longer in effect. That means people can walk into places like Claire’s Corner Copia or Basta restaurant without a mask. They also don’t have to wear one anymore walking around the establishment or when ordering.

From the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, Claire’s Corner Copia has gone above and beyond to keep customers and staff safe. Employees are required to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

“We put in HEPA filters,” owner Claire Criscuolo said. “I mean, we’re not playing.

With the mask mandate expiring, she’s happy to follow the new guideline.

“I only wish they didn’t take the ‘you must wear a mask’ sign off the door so that I could have ripped it off,” Criscuolo said.

In restaurants and on the streets of New Haven, News 8 saw plenty of people still wearing masks but some people aren’t.

“I work in the superior court, and I was in court today,” New Haven resident Ann Stone said. “It was just so wonderful to see people’s faces, and I felt free.”

Ruth Beardsley of Bethany said she feels safe going maskless.

“It’s liberating. It’s a little bit weird, though. Got both shots. I’m boosted, and I do [feel safe].”

Olivia Narciso of New Haven isn’t ready to take off her N95 mask yet.

“I definitely feel safer, and I will continue to be wearing masks whenever I go into very public spaces that are crowded like this one,” Narciso said.

Due to significantly lower cases and hospitalizations and high vaccination rates, along with the CDC loosening its guidance, city officials said it is time to lift the mandate for businesses, including restaurants, gyms, and retail spaces. Masks are still required in public schools and municipal government buildings.

“For us as a whole, I think we’re ready to have some normalcy, and I think this is the time based on the data that we’re seeing,” Health Director Maritza Bond said. “So, for our first dose, we’re at 79% [vaccination rate].”

The statewide school mask mandate ended on Feb. 27, leaving the decision up to local school officials.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health recently released its new guidance regarding potential changes to COVID-19 policies and practices in schools.

Dr. Ulysses Wu, the chief of infectious disease at Hartford HealthCare, agrees this is the time we have to start living with COVID-19 instead of in spite of it.

“This can always change, so if another variant pops up, we should experience another surge, then we will have to pivot back, but that in itself is also living with COVID as well,” Wu said.

In New Haven, city leaders will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and push for more students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

