New Haven live sporting events for Sept. announced

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you love live sporting events, New Haven will be the place to be next month.

Mayor Toni Harp announced a new tennis event, the Oracle Challenger Series, will happen September 2nd through the 8th at the Yale Tennis Center.

Competitive races and local college’s football seasons will also take place in September such as:

Faxon Law New Haven Road Race – September 2

Closer to Free Ride- September 7

New Haven Grand Prix – September 13

Yale University Athletics – Season kick-off

Southern Connecticut State University Athletics- Season kick-off

Albertus Magnus College Athletics- Season kick-off

More information can be found on https://www.infonewhaven.com/

