New Haven looking to make city more bicyclist and pedestrian-friendly

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happening Thursday, New Haven is working to make the city more bicyclist and pedestrian-friendly.

The public is invited to attend a community workshop to help create an “active transportation master plan.”

Related: Gov. Lamont, officials discuss modernization to transportation system in Connecticut

The goal is to determine which intersections and streets need improvements for safety and walk-ability.

The workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ives Main Branch of the New Haven Free Public Library.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss