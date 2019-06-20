New Haven

New Haven looking to make city more bicyclist and pedestrian-friendly

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Happening Thursday, New Haven is working to make the city more bicyclist and pedestrian-friendly.

The public is invited to attend a community workshop to help create an "active transportation master plan."

The goal is to determine which intersections and streets need improvements for safety and walk-ability.

The workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ives Main Branch of the New Haven Free Public Library.

