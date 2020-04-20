New Haven makes adjustments to how 911 calls are handled

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than a dozen New Haven firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus. In light of that, city leaders in the Elm City are making adjustments in how police officers and firefighters respond to 911 calls.

“Typically police will respond to medical calls in addition to our fire department responding to medical calls, but generally unless there’s a specific reason, police no longer respond to medical calls,” Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven. “The fire department has issued additional protocols where because our health department has information on addresses that have tested positive and share that information with the fire department before the fire department may respond to a call, they know if there’s a potential risk to the fire department for COVID-19.”

Experts say you at home can also help first responders on the job by sharing if you’re feeling sick when you call 911