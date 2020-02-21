New Haven man accused of harassing former Dulos attorney Norm Pattis scheduled to appear in court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Adam Davenport, the New Haven man charged with harassing prominent local lawyer Norm Pattis, is heading to court on Friday.

Attorney Norm Pattis has been in the news a lot lately, representing Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones, accused wife killer Fotis Dulos, and accused girlfriend killer Jose Morales. Pattis says he gets a lot of nasty phone calls, but last year one caller really stood out.

That was 31-year-old Adam Davenport. He is accused of calling Norm Pattis dozens of times last fall. Pattis says the calls became more and more threatening, saying things like “watch yourself,” “you’re not safe,” “I know where you are,” and finally, “You better watch yourself in the parking lot.”

Pattis gets lots of threatening calls, but when you look up Davenport’s address, it’s an apartment building less than a mile away from Pattis’s office. So Pattis called the police. They say Davenport confessed to making the calls to both Pattis and his law partner Kevin Smith.

Police say Davenport told them he has “mental issues,” had recently lost his job, and got angry when he heard Pattis offer up the infamous “Gone Girl” defense in the disappearance of New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

Pattis says the threats will not deter him from continuing to take unpopular, high-profile cases. Davenport will be in New Haven Court later Friday to face one count of second-degree harassment.