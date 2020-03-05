New Haven man accused killing his ex-girlfriend due back in court

(WTNH) — Jose Morales, the New Haven man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Christine Holloway, is due in court on Thursday.

43-year-old Jose Morales is facing a number of charges including murder and evidence tampering. Holloway was found dead inside of her home in Ansonia back in December. He’s the prime suspect in the murder of Christine Holloway and the disappearance of their 1-year-old daughter Vanessa Morales.

There’s still an active amber alert for Vanessa. She’s been missing for over three months and went missing the same day police found Christine Holloway dead in her home. The arrest warrant for Morales includes graphic details from the autopsy but reveals Holloway died due to blunt force trauma.

Morales is also facing separate weapons possession charges, and those charges will be discussed in court Thursday as well.

Morales’ family has hired Attorney Norm Pattis to defend him. Pattis just represented Fotis Dulos in the murder trial of his wife, New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Officials are still following leads in the case.

