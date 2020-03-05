 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

New Haven man accused killing his ex-girlfriend due back in court

New Haven

by: Mackenzie Maynard,

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Jose Morales, the New Haven man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Christine Holloway, is due in court on Thursday.

43-year-old Jose Morales is facing a number of charges including murder and evidence tampering. Holloway was found dead inside of her home in Ansonia back in December. He’s the prime suspect in the murder of Christine Holloway and the disappearance of their 1-year-old daughter Vanessa Morales.

RELATED: Jose Morales, father of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales, pleaded not guilty in murder of former girlfriend

There’s still an active amber alert for Vanessa. She’s been missing for over three months and went missing the same day police found Christine Holloway dead in her home. The arrest warrant for Morales includes graphic details from the autopsy but reveals Holloway died due to blunt force trauma.

Morales is also facing separate weapons possession charges, and those charges will be discussed in court Thursday as well.

Morales’ family has hired Attorney Norm Pattis to defend him. Pattis just represented Fotis Dulos in the murder trial of his wife, New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Officials are still following leads in the case.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven man accused killing his ex-girlfriend due back in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven man accused killing his ex-girlfriend due back in court"

Yale student injured, struck by car in New Haven crosswalk

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale student injured, struck by car in New Haven crosswalk"

Parents outraged by poor building conditions revealed at North Branford High School

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents outraged by poor building conditions revealed at North Branford High School"

Biden claims nine Super Tuesday victories, Sanders wins top prize California

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims nine Super Tuesday victories, Sanders wins top prize California"

Pedestrian falls at bus stop, struck by city bus on Elm Street, New Haven police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian falls at bus stop, struck by city bus on Elm Street, New Haven police say"

Court upholds $21.7M verdict against rabbi in sex abuse case

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Court upholds $21.7M verdict against rabbi in sex abuse case"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss