SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton police made an arrest on Friday in connection to a car theft in April, according to police.

On April 7, a 78-year-old woman was finishing her grocery shopping at the Big Y on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. Police said a car was waiting in the parking lot and followed the woman out of the plaza.

A short time later, the vehicle that followed the victim out of the parking lot intentionally struck her car on Independence Drive. The suspect encouraged the woman to get out of her car to inspect the damage.

According to police, when the woman exited her car one of the occupants in the suspect vehicle jumped inside her car and both vehicles drove off.

Immediately following the robbery, Shelton police began an investigation and communicated with surrounding towns to look out for the vehicle.

The New Haven Police Department stopped the vehicle a short time later. Devonte Beamon, 18, of New Haven was identified as a suspect in the car theft as well as a 16-year-old. Both suspects were taken into police custody for being in possession of the woman’s car.

Mugshot of Devonte Beamon. (SOURCE: Shelton Police Department)

During the investigation, police discovered items purchased with the victim’s credit card were found inside the stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old was charged in connection to the car theft on April 10 and referred to New Haven Juvenile Court, police said.

A follow-up investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Beamon. The warrant charged him with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft of a credit card and conspiracy to commit theft of a credit card.

On Friday, Beamon was arrested on the warrant and was issued a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on Monday.