NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – From 2018 to November 2019, police said someone had been stealing mail from hundreds of residents’ mailboxes in Connecticut.

State officials announced on Thursday that a New Haven resident, Marquis Williams, 45, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a federal court to charges stemming from mail theft, identity theft, and bank fraud scheme.

Williams stole items that ranged from checks, driver’s licenses, passports, social security cards, banking information, and more. According to officials, these items were used to identify personal and business information from people, and even produce fake identification to defraud local residents.

Williams and his associate, Dara Morrison, used the stolen mail items to falsify identities, deposit and cash stolen checks, forge checks, and more.

Officials say more than 70 bank fraud victims have been identified in the investigation, and that Williams and Morrison stole over $118,000 through their scheme. They also attempted to steal an additional $58,416, investigators said.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, which carries a maximum term of 30 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant on September 14.

Morrison, 41, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to the same offense in May of 2021. Officials say she awaits sentencing.

Williams and Morrison have criminal histories which include prior federal convictions for similar crimes, official reports say. In 2002, Williams was sentenced to 51 months of imprisonment for conspiracy, identity fraud, and credit card fraud offenses.