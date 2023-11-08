BAY LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Haven man was arrested after Orange County deputies said he recorded a 10-year-old boy using the bathroom at a Disney World hotel last month.

Deputies said they were called to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort at 9:05 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 after a man, identified as 22-year-old Clayton Snider who lives in New Haven, reportedly used his phone to record the boy.

According to an affidavit, the boy was having dinner with his family at the resort when he excused himself to go to the bathroom.

After returning to the table, investigators said the boy whispered to his family that a man had taken pictures of him while he was in one of the bathroom stalls.

Clayton Snider (22)

The boy went back to the bathroom with a family member and pointed to Snider as the person who took pictures of him. At the time, Snider was the only person in the bathroom.

When the family member confronted Snider about the incident, Snider repeatedly denied it and left the bathroom, the affidavit said.

The family member followed Snider outside the bathroom and alerted Disney employees, who called law enforcement officers.

Snider was arrested after deputies said they found a video of the boy using the restroom on Snider’s phone. He was taken to the Orange County Jail and charged with video voyeurism.

Snider has since bonded out of jail and pleaded not guilty, according to court records.