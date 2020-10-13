New Haven man arrested after reportedly pistol-whipping woman in the face

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was arrested after reportedly pistol-whipping a woman and then causing a standoff.

Early Sunday, police were called to a Westville neighborhood after reports of a domestic incident.

Officers said the incident started around 2 a.m. in a Fair Haven neighborhood. Reports indicate 37-year-old Jerryed Burgess assaulted a 32-year-old New Haven woman by hitting her in the head and face with a handgun.

The dispute led officers to a residence on Anthony Street where they found Burgess had barricaded himself.

A police negotiator and SWAT team responded, and after 30 minutes of negotiating, he exited the house and surrendered.

The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Burgess was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, altering or removing serial numbers on a firearm, assault second degree, threatening first degree and breach of peace second degree.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.