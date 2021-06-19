New Haven man arrested after striking Massachusetts State Police with tractor trailer, police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven truck driver arrested after hitting an on-duty Massachusetts State Lieutenant Wednesday.

Troopers identified the driver as 40-year-old Perry Livingston III of New Haven.

The incident happened Wednesday when an on duty trooper was struck by the tractor trailer Livingston was driving and fled the scene.

Troopers said the Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant sustained serious injuries.

Massachusetts State Police requested assistance from Connecticut State Police in the investigation to help identify the driver of the tractor trailer.

Connecticut State Police located the tractor trailer Livingston was operating in Milford unoccupied.

Troopers said an arrest warrant was obtained and Massachusetts State Police, Connecticut State Police, and New Haven Police arrived at Livingston’s home in New Haven where he was then taken into custody without incident.

Livingston was charged with fugitive from justice and held on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court Monday, June 21 where he will face extradition proceedings to Massachusetts.