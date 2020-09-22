New Haven man arrested for breaking into parked cars on Elmer Ave. in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police Department arrested a New Haven man Sunday after he was caught breaking into parked cars on Elmer Avenue.

Sunday, Hamden PD responded to Elmer Ave. for reports of an individual who “was going car-to-car checking door handles.”

Police report the suspect had forcibly entered a parked car. When the owner confronted the suspect, the suspect threatened the owner with a knife.

The suspect – later identified as Daniel Avery, 26, of New Haven – fled toward Helen Street.

Avery was apprehended by officers and charged with burglary, larceny, and breach of peace.

He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Nov. 2.

