HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants on Monday.

Officers said that on Monday evening around 6 p.m., they conducted a vehicle stop on Dixwell Avenue near George Street. They found that the driver, 28-year-old Cody Mallard from New Haven, was wanted on two warrants.

Police said they also found a number of illegal items when searching the car. They seized two firearms and approximately one pound of marijuana. Officials also noted that one of the firearms in Mallard’s possession was reported stolen from New Haven.

Mallard has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, theft of a firearm, and illegal possession of a cannabis substance.

Hamden officials said Mallard was transferred to the custody of the Meriden Police Department for the two warrants. He will appear in court on August 22, 2022.