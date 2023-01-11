ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Ansonia, according to authorities.



Police said 40-year-old Daycus Bailey was arrested by warrant for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Bridge Street on Dec. 29.

Mugshot of Daycus Bailey (SOURCE: Ansonia Police Department)

An investigation revealed that two people exchanged gunfire, but no one was hit during the incident. Both suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival, officials said.

According to authorities, several rounds of gunfire went into local buildings and damaged one car.

Detectives recovered the handgun they believe was used in the shooting along with other evidence linking Bailey to the incident, officials said.

Police are still working to identify the other suspect involved in the shooting.



Bailey was charged with criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm and unlawful discharge.



Bailey is being held on a $500,000 bond. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through their Tip411 portal.