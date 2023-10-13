MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in a street takeover in July in Milford, according to police.

The street takeover occurred on July 8 at around 7 p.m. and consisted of over 300 dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles.

Kendall Rose of New Haven

Police said one dirt biker involved was seen driving on Boston Post Road near the I-92 Northbound entrance ramp when it passed in front of a cruiser and continued driving recklessly. The driver then drove up onto the grass median, went off the exit ramp and turned right on the sidewalk near the Athenian Diner.

After an investigation, police were able to identify the driver of the dirt bike as 31-year-old Kendall Rose of New Haven.

Rose turned himself in to police on Thursday and was arrested on charges of reckless driving, improper signal, failure to drive right, driving on the sidewalk and operating without a license.

He is set to appear in court on Nov. 9