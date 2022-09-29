NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was arrested Thursday after a person was stabbed earlier in the day on Cisar Road in Willington, according to Connecticut State Police.

Nevil Manuel Avecedo, 21, is facing charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

He was arrested after police saw a “suspicious male” walking on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs Campus, according to an announcement from law enforcement.

Police believe that the stabbing was an isolated incident. Information on the victim’s condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call a tip line at (860) 896-3230 or (860) 896-3200.