NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities.

A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials.

According to court records, members of the DEA’s New Haven Task Force and the New Haven Police Department were conducting surveillance when they encountered Brock in a minivan stopped on Elliot Street.

Law enforcement officials said Brock was suspected of selling narcotics from the minivan. When officers conducted a registration query of the license plate information, it revealed no record.

A law enforcement vehicle flashed its emergency lights and attempted to Brock. Officials said Brock drove away at a high rate of speed. Stop sticks then deflated the minivan’s tires before he crashed head-on into a car operated by two DEA special agents.

Law enforcement officials said Brock exited the minivan and ran away from the scene, but was apprehended in the backyard of a home on Orchard Street. A search of the minivan revealed distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Brock and the two DEA agents were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, officials said.

The indictment charges Brock with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base “crack,” an offense with a minimum imprisonment term of 20 years.

Brock has been detained since Jan. 10.