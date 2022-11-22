HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a 55-year-old New Haven man guilty of killing a father and son in 1987 inside their Hamden home, authorities announced Tuesday.

Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom.

Decades later, a cold case team found evidence that linked Willie McFarland to the crime, according to New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr.

“In utilizing innovative investigative techniques, advances in forensic science, and the determination to hold perpetrators of horrendous crimes accountable, today’s jury verdict is the result of a 35-year quest by dedicated investigators and prosecutors who never gave up their search for justice for the victims of these horrendous crimes,” Doyle said in the written announcement.

McFarland is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31.