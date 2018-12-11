New Haven man convicted of manslaughter for 2017 stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A New Haven man has been convicted of manslaughter for the stabbing death of another New Haven man back in 2017.

On Tuesday, Daniel Streit was convicted of manslaughter in the 1st degree for the stabbing of 51-year-old Keith Wylie.

Last October, officials said they were called to 495 Congress Avenue after receiving reports that someone was stabbed in a fight.

At the scene, police found an injured Wylie. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Streit was arrested following an investigation. He has a sentencing date set for March 8th, 2019.