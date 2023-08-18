NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police say a person has died after an assault that occurred on Aug. 14.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an assault around 7:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Norton St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 39-year-old Maurice Grime of Waterbury suffering from wounds that were consistent with an assault.

Grimes was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Two days later, Grimes succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

An investigation into the incident showed that an argument had taken place which led to a physical altercation. The cause of death for Grimes has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.