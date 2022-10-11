NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night.

New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn Avenues just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation.

Witnesses are asked to reach out to the NHPD at (203) 946-6304 or via the anonymous tip line at 1 (866) 888-TIPS (8477) or text “NHPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Stay tuned for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app