NEW HAVEN, Conn, (WTNH) — A New Haven man who was exonerated after serving 30 years behind bars on a wrongful murder conviction had an emotional reunion with the prosecutor who helped put him in prison.

Adam Carmon walked out of New Haven court a free man earlier this week after his charges were dismissed.

On Friday, he met with former assistant state’s attorney, Cecilia Bratten, who signed the arrest warrant that led to Carmon’s wrongful arrest and conviction.

“It was a moving moment,” Carmon said.



The two met outside New Haven City Hall during a protest to support others who have been exonerated.

New Haven man exonerated after nearly 30 years in prison



Bratten says Carmon’s lawyer provided proof that the warrant she signed in 1994 was wrong.



“The warrant that was submitted to me was not truthful, omitted a lot of information that would’ve made me not sign that warrant,” Bratten said.



Carmon was arrested for a shooting that killed seven-month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzed her grandmother, Charlene Troutman, as they were sitting inside an apartment on Orchard Street in New Haven.



“It took me basically one hour of reading what the lawyer had gathered, put together, to realize how horrible a thing had happened,” Bratten said.



Bratten says she testified at Carmon’s trial last year, that a New Haven detective withheld evidence and misled her in the affidavit.



“The police swear to the truth of what they put in that affidavit for an arrest warrant, and it wasn’t truthful,” Bratten said.



Carmon, now 51, says Bratten’s apology is the start of his healing process.



“You never get people who’ve done you know, or have done wrong, to say they’re sorry,” Carmon said. “That’s not the way of the world today.”



Meanwhile, the family for Taft and Troutman are pleading for answers.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson says the department will take another look at the case and they’ll do everything possible to make sure justice is served.



If you have any information, you’re asked to call New Haven Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

