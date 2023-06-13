NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After spending nearly three decades behind bars, the charges against a New Haven man convicted of killing a baby and paralyzing her grandmother were dismissed.

Adam Carmon, 51, has maintained his innocence from the start and walked out of court in New Haven Tuesday a free man.

“I’m just glad to be home with my family and move on,” Carmon told News 8.

In February 1994, Carmon was arrested for a shooting that killed 7-month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzed her grandmother, Charlene Troutman, as they sat inside an apartment on Orchard Street in New Haven.

“Twenty-nine-and-a-half years of my life behind bars for something I had nothing to do with,” he said.

Carmon was convicted of murder and other crimes and sentenced to 85 years in prison.

A New Haven Superior Court Judge overturned his conviction in November 2022, citing new forensic evidence and issues in the case against him, including prosecutors withholding evidence from the defense and police failing to pursue

In a statement to News 8, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. said, in part:

“The New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office undertook an investigation and reexamination of the presently available evidence in this matter. Upon review, the state does not have enough evidence to proceed further.”

The charges against Carmon were dismissed Tuesday.

“This case is over,” Doug Leib, one of Carmon’s attorneys, said. “Mr. Carmon is exonerated.”

“Mr. Carmon is an incredibly heroic individual,” David Keenan, another attorney for Carmon, said. “He never gave up fighting for his innocence for almost 30 years, against all odds.”

But the family of Taft and Troutman are left numb and without closure.

“I just keep apologizing to them because I really thought we had the person that did this,” Shirley Troutman, Danielle’s mother, said.

Shirley Troutman pleads for answers, hoping someone knows who did this to her little girl and mother.

“I need peace for me, my daughter, and my mother and my children,” said told News 8.

Troutman asks the public to come forward and share what they know.

“We went from resting in peace to no justice,” Danielle’s cousin, Angel Hubbard, said. “How do you explain that someone was held accountable, and now there’s nobody held accountable?”

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said they’d look for any leads.

“We will take another look at the case and do everything possible to make sure justice is served,” Jacobson said

Taft and Troutman’s loved ones said they would keep the faith that justice would come.

“I really feel that somebody is going to say something,” Hubbard said. “Something is going to come out of this.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call New Haven Police.