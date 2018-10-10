New Haven man fights off home intruders, stabbing one back in self-defense

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A New Haven man is recovering after police say he fought off two home intruders, resulting in multiple stabbings.

Officers were dispatched just after 9:30 Tuesday night to 154 Frank Street for a reported assault.

When cops arrived, they found a pool of blood on the front porch and a trail of blood leading inside to the second floor.

The basement tenant told police he witnessed two women leave the building after an argument. The man said his upstairs neighbor came outside and was bleeding from his face. The victim told him that the women cut him.

Police caught up with the victim at Yale New Haven Hospital. The sixty-six year old, who has not been identified, told the officers he was in his bedroom when two men entered, one holding a "shiny knife". The suspect with the knife approached him, and that's when the victim armed himself with a screwdriver and fought off the intruders.

The victim said the suspects continued to sliced his face and hand. The victim stabbed the intruder with the knife several times with the screwdriver. He claimed the screwdriver was still in one of the suspects' chests when they left his home.

Police say several attempts to located the intruders were unsuccessful.

Officials say the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

