NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New Haven was found guilty in the 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend.

A jury found Anthony Valeriano, 53, formerly of Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven, guilty of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm on March 7.

His girlfriend, 44-year-old Natosha Gaines, was shot and killed in their New Haven apartment on Oct. 17, 2020, according to the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office.

Following an investigation, Valeriano was arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Valeriano told detectives the shot was caused by an accidental discharge of the weapon that happened when he tripped, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office said, adding prosecutors introduced evidence in the trial from the chief medical examiner and a firearms expert that refuted what he told investigators.

After the verdict was announced, Valeriano was taken into custody. His bond was increased to $750,000. Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.