NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was found guilty on Monday by a jury of a 2018 sexual assault, according to New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr.

David Britto, 58, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree unlawful restraint and third-degree assault.

On July 19, 2018, Britto restrained his victim inside a vehicle, punched her in the face and sexually assaulted her in New Haven.

Driver charged in crash that killed man and injured 4 in Orange

The sexual assault was investigated by the New Haven Police Department and the case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey M. Miranda and Inspector Kevin Grenier.

Britto is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Aug 21. 2023 in New Haven Superior Court.