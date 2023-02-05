NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven.

The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more shots as he ran into a backyard on Munson Street and jumped onto a trampoline.

Police learned about the shooting after someone called 911 to say that someone who had been shot was on a trampoline. He was then taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (20) 946-6304 or anonymously at (866) 888-8477.