NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack.

Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, according to an announcement by U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Viera converted cocaine base into crack cocaine, which then was given to Smith, who then sold to other customers.

Smith was caught on a wiretap talking about how he shot a rival drug dealer, according tot he announcement. He was arrested on Dec. 23, 2019.

Viera has been detained since Sept. 16, 2020. He pleaded guilty to his charges on Sept. 2, 2021.

Smith pleaded guilty this August to drug, firearm and money laundering charges, and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.